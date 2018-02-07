Sapporo Snow Festival 2018 A Glorified Marketing Campaign

The arrival of the 69th Sapporo Snow Festival has naturally showcased another gallery of spectacular sculptures and projection mapping shows, many of which feature characters from anime and games as per usual and serving as a means of advertisement for numerous companies.
An abundance of photos and videos depicting the snowy event in all its glory (with one particular projection mapping show obtaining quite a bit of attention):
Sapporo Snow Festival 2018 will conclude on February 12th.
