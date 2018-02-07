33% Believe Idol Fans “Lolicon”

Creepily devoted idol otaku have been singled out for shaming by this latest survey, which questioned the masses as to whether or not they believe males who support female teen idols are a bunch of lolicon degenerates – with females who support male teen idols oddly being excluded.

Many idol groups employ girls in their mid or early teens, and they tend to be just as worshiped as their older colleagues, but given the occasionally disturbing levels of devotion that otaku flaunt, 1,336 men and women from 20-60 years of age nationwide were asked whether they believe males who support teen idols are lolicon.

A graph representing the percentage of those in each age group asked the rather loaded question (both men and women) who replied they believe (male) teen idol supporters are lolicon:

Overall, about 33.7% of those surveyed believed that otaku who make a hobby of cheering on teenage idols are lolicon – with the majority apparently being under the impression that idol fans are merely passionate individuals who just happen to enjoy wholesome handshaking events now and again.

Some quotes from those who participated in the survey:

“Even idols in their twenties give off the impression that they are quite young. So, I believe there are quite a few idol fans who have little girls as a hobby.” – 20-year-old woman

“Teenagers however can change considerably in their early teens or later teens. In their early teens, they’re no longer children. If you are looking at such teenagers as a heterosexual male…” – 30-year-old woman

“I support a variety of idols, but it is completely different from romantic feelings. I’m cheering them on so that they do their best because it is the role of fans to watch over their growth.” – 30-year-old man

“There are numerous cases of people who like only young members for a limited time. I’m quite enthusiastic about those in their early teens but you start to feel your interest die as they gradually grow older. Of course, things such as dyed brown hair and piercing are absolutely no good. And if a younger child appears, I’m an immediate supporter.” – 40-year-old man

“A junior at my company, said that he likes AKB’s 14-year-old member. He seemed to be an ordinary young man, so I did not particularly think much of it. But when I heard that my 40-year-old cousin liked the same member, it drew my attention.” – 30-year-old woman