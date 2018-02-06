Strap in for Breast Strap Cafe

The official Twitter account for an upcoming paisura cafe (paisura being a fetish for women with a sutorappu between their ‘pai) has announced that they will be opening come March 25th, allowing lonely males to witness the sexually invigorating fetish in the company of similar lonely individuals (for a price).

The Twitter announcement, which also gave readers a sample of what they can expect to see at the cafe:

“Our paisura cafe will open on March 25th. We are planning to have a cast consisting of Ume-san, Murasaki-san, Shikimi Ryuui-san, Shiratama Zzuki-san and Mochi Hitsuji-san”. It will be located at the studio near Shinjuku, 1 part will be 90 minutes and we plan to do 4 parts. The details will be tweeted as soon as they are decided upon, thank you.”

Japan has been known to cater to such fetish-loving citizens for quite some time, having previously offered much more lewd and depressing opportunities that will no doubt make this instance seem relatively low level in comparison.