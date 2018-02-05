Hyundai “Stole” Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso Music

Western anime fans have finally had a reason to watch a car ad after it was discovered that one from Hyundai apparently nabbed a song from musical anime Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso, a travesty that has caused many to leave nasty comments on the video in hopes that it will accomplish something.

Hyundai NZ’s ad (from a few months back) for their new vehicle was discovered to be using the song “Yuujin A-kun wo Watashi no Bansousha ni Ninmeishimasu” from Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso, with many doubting they acquired the rights to use it.

The car ad and its “stolen” soundtrack:

“Yuujin A-kun wo Watashi no Bansousha ni Ninmeishimasu” from Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso’s OST:

An individual who tried to dig deeper soon found out that the company behind the ad also used the song for other similar car ads: