China Thief Makes Off With Road in Highway Robbery

Locals of a Chinese village have been baffled by the sudden disappearance of one of their roads, with police soon finding out that a thief pilfered it and sold it for a profit.

The 800 meter long stretch of road was apparently stolen overnight from a village in the Jiangsu province, which caused some to believe that some sort of road renovation was in progress.

Upon investigation by police, it was found out that the road was stolen by a digger who was hired to then ship the concrete to a stone materials factory that purchased the freshly swiped goods, an illegal business that would have at least ensured that bridges would no longer be built with garbage.

The ingenious man who hired the digger was apparently desperate to make some cash and concocted the creative idea of digging up roads, additionally trying to worm his way out of his predicament by claiming that a recently built road nearby made the road he stole obsolete:

“No one was taking the road. Why don’t I dig it up and I can sell the cement pieces for some money.”

The aforementioned factory purchased the man’s 500 tons of stolen concrete for 5,000 yuan ($795), potentially making his clever plan a profitable one – if he didn’t get caught; opting to steal bridges instead may have helped him out in that regard…