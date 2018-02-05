Azur Lane China Edition Censors Neptunia Collab Art

Likely done to keep in line with the new guidelines to avoid being banned, the Chinese version of Azur Lane has predictably censored the illustrations for the Neptunia collaboration, forcing the girls to cover up and maintaining the health of the ever just and righteous Chinese population.

Some of the illustrations, with the original art on the left and the censored Chinese version on the right:

Naturally many are overjoyed to know that the superior Japanese version has gone unaltered (for now).