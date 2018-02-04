Nintendo: “Sorry, We Lost All Your Save Data!”

A melancholic tweet from IGN host/producer Brian Altano has revealed that his save data suffered casualties when he sent his Nintendo Switch in for repairs, naturally being seen as an ample opportunity by PS4/Xbox One fanboys to try and earn favor for their superior consoles by appealing to the influential man.

The original tweet:

A few merciless commentators claimed the turn of events to be Altano’s fault for not backing up his data, despite the fact that such a thing is impossible as the saves are apparently locked to the console and transferring to a USB does not work:

Most however commiserated by taking advantage of the incident to bash Nintendo or brag about the superiority of other consoles: