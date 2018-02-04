Nintendo: “Sorry, We Lost All Your Save Data!”

A melancholic tweet from IGN host/producer Brian Altano has revealed that his save data suffered casualties when he sent his Nintendo Switch in for repairs, naturally being seen as an ample opportunity by PS4/Xbox One fanboys to try and earn favor for their superior consoles by appealing to the influential man.

The original tweet:

A few merciless commentators claimed the turn of events to be Altano’s fault for not backing up his data, despite the fact that such a thing is impossible as the saves are apparently locked to the console and transferring to a USB does not work:

Most however commiserated by taking advantage of the incident to bash Nintendo or brag about the superiority of other consoles:

  • Anonymous says:

    I like how the ones responding to his tweet don’t even know wtf they’re talking about when they say you should of backup your save, THERE is no way to backup save…. your pretty much fuked if something happen to your system.

  • Anonymous says:

    Sure people are ignorant on not knowing how to back up switch data to PC using SD memory card ect. HOWEVER there is one setback. People are correct. Even if you have your savedata put on an SDcard, Nintendo locks your save data with an encryption that is hardware ID specified. It’s super dumb. If your switch breaks, if you reupload the backed up data to a new switch, the data is pretty much worthless as the hardware ID code is different. What’s a hardware ID code? Each chip board/processor, etc has something like a production code. Even if the hardware is exactly the same, and functions the same, initially the code is not since it’s a production number 002 instead of 001. So your data is locked behind that extra level of encryption. It’s easy to grab the data and back it up on a PC, but getting your data to WORK AGAIN on a new/refurbished console, is the issue. Nintendo would probably have to have a copy of your backed up savedata to decrypt it. But judging the tweet, Nintendo couldn’t even decrypt remaining data on internal storage, so feh. The casual user won’t know the whole process that a IT guy might know about encryption and decryption. To the causal gamer it’s a damn hassle.

  • Anonymous says:

    This is why I like buying physical games. I may have to go to the store to buy it or wait a little bit longer, but if I ever need to send my console in for repair I don’t lose much. Oh well, I’d have to play Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey again. They’re both fun so whatever. Mario Kart already has all the stuff unlocked and I can just save all my Splatoon 2 equipment to an amiibo.

    I can see this being more of a problem with stuff like ARMS and more games further down the line. Maybe they can work something out when they overhaul the online features. I mean, if we’re expected to pay for it they could at least backup SOME of our data.

  • Anonymous says:

    Cloud saves exists and only they have access to it currently so this would actually be the tech’s fault, not Nintendo’s.

    Other people have gotten new systems and had their saves come back to them from the cloud along with the games so they definitely have it.

  • Anonymous says:

    well long ago I sent in my wii to nintendo and all saves were gone.

    its no surprise its in most terms and conditions. the save data is your own risk.

    back-up always, same with your phone and not only to the shitty cloud because thats not perfect. hook it up to your computer and put all data on solid state memory device.

    but the switch is still a underpowered piece of junk like PS Vita!! and the over-priced games makes it even shitter.

  • Anonymous says:

    The worst thing is not this, but the fact that Nintendo is shutting down the Virtual Console service next year and not letting you download the games on the Switch without buying them again. I would say this will teach their fanboys before buying old roms by $10, but they never learn.

    • Anonymous says:

      Actually the worst thing is comments like this, when y’all get sick f yer generic shooters, dull Grey’s and browns, yer copy-paste releases on a different box, or just pc stealing everything cuz it doesn’t have it’s own release for whatever comes out, where ya gonna look for imaginative and creativity when Nintendo is gone, granted they aren’t completely perfect, but they sure as shit ain’t following the other 2 box’s normal.

  • Anonymous says:

    This is one reason why I pirate video games. Oh whoops, I might trigger the right-wing corporate whore special snowflakes that run this site by admitting I don’t give money to large corporations. Like I give a shit.

    • Anonymous says:

      lol! Large corps have already raped you anally by selling you your precious iPhone and other shit. What you achieve by pirating video games is – lowering today’s game profits and thus making them invest less in tomorrow’s ones. good job, smart-ass 😀

  • Anonymous says:

    -IGN

    That immediately makes any claims dubious. They’re the gaming equivalent of The Sun or The National Enquirer, i.e. tabloid trash. Furthermore, if he kept everything on the consoles internal memory and didn’t back it up (you have an sdcard slot for a reason fuckwit, takes a mere second to transfer that data to PC), then its your own negligence at work.

    • Anonymous says:

      Oh hey another generic shooter on 2 black boxes, and one of them doesn’t exist in Japan, only different games that appeared on PS4 recently were probably because ppl were coming to their senses getting sick of shooters and dull colors, defending Nintendo is defending imagination and creativity, something severely lacking in the other 2 as they just copy-paste each other’s releases mostly, without Nintendo, the world would be a dull, brown and grey and depressing place, or, even wouldn’t have gaming in the 1st place, quit with the tiring meme already and grow a pair to defend Nintendo for it’s more valuable contributions to gaming as a whole.

      • Anonymous says:

        “defending Nintendo is defending imagination and creativity”
        OMG 😀
        Are we talking about the same nintendo? The company that is constantly releasing clones of ancient and somewhat successful games. Mario: this, Mario: that, Zelda: one, Zelda: two, Pokémon:sun, Pokémon:moon.. Talking about imagination and creativity :/

      • Anonymous says:

        Ehhh, in one example no, recent monster hunter release has grown the community more(be it for better or worse is still up for debate), cept in japan, xbone doesnt exist there(kek), safe to say nintendo would last longer in the gaming market than those 2 media boxes that cost a ridiculous sum upon a new release, maybe if they made gaming consoles and not media boxes and not try to highway rob us in the process, maybe theyd earn some revenue back.