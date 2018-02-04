Link-Wannabe Attempts to Slay Evildoer with Master Sword

A heated battle that took place at the University of Alaska was made infinitely more epic with the use of a prop Master Sword from Legend of Zelda, with the wannabe Hero of Time being taken into custody despite the fact that he tried to defend his princess from the evildoer who was assaulting her.

The incident caused a campus-wide alert as police were called to the scene to arrest a 22-year-old male student for stabbing his roommate in the ribs; police found the victim near campus and he was escorted to a hospital.

According to police, the victim was initially assaulting a female roommate, prompting him to punch a bystander who tried to break it up – this then led to the victim punching the fiance of his assailant, who was holding the stabber’s young child.

Inconsequential details aside, this caused the 22-year-old to brandish a replica of the almighty Master Sword, striking his victim numerous times (the edges were claimed to be dull, though the tip was considered sharp) before opting to use a kitchen knife instead, stabbing the victim in the chest.

The Legend of Zelda fan was taken into custody where he was charged with fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment, and the violent victim was not charged – the stabber has since been released however, ensuring that the land will not have to suffer from a hundred years of darkness in his absence…