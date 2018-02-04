“Hitler Did Nothing Wrong” Anime Director Triggers Twitter

by Rift

An anime director’s insistence that Hitler did nothing wrong and the Jews are to blame for making Japan an American puppet is the latest outrage to trigger online snowflakes – an assertion he had been “getting away with” for nigh on 5 years now.

The issue was dug up by a few curious westerners, who discovered that Yaginuma Kazuyoshi (the director of such anime as Netjuu no Susume and Bokurano) had been liking and re-posting a variety of “problematic” tweets on Twitter:

Other such posts that the internet found problematic:

The utter shock and disbelief of the enraged masses:

Yaginuma eventually addressed the controversy surrounding him (which blew up immensely) by suggesting his followers some reading material:

Some have also been in denial of the director’s views, wailing that he doesn’t understand the content he is re-posting – a rather unlikely prospect, considering holding such politically incorrect views in Japan is far from beyond the pale as it is in the self-flagellating barbarian nations, although the odd loosely worded statement of contrition from a studio caught up in the affair might be on the cards…

