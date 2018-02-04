Artist Learns Fate Of His Unsold Manga: “They Turned My Heart And Soul Into Toilet Paper!”

Mangaka Rensuke Oshikiri, creator of High Score Girl, recently learnt the horrifying truth of what happens to unsold manga after visiting a factory belonging to publisher Kodansha.

The concept of manga being turned into toilet paper is not completely alien to Japan. However, Rensuke Oshikiri was recently saddened to see the fate of some of his own unsold works, which were recycled into toilet paper after failing to sell.

After going to a factory owned by the publisher of one of his works, he tweeted his shocking discovery:

The other day, I went to a factory managed by Kodansha. This is a terrifying place where unsold or defective manga volumes are shredded without mercy. With a sharp roar, the books that comprise the heart and soul of the mangaka are ripped to shreds and crushed together, fated to be recycled into toilet paper. I even saw my own work here.

Oshikiri’s tweets prompted a sombre response from many followers:

“The real world is harsh.” “What a waste.” “Surely it isn’t necessary to dispose of manga like that? Even if they’re a little damaged, they can still be sold.” “Just putting them into storage costs money, so it can’t be helped.” “What a waste! Can’t you donate them to a local library or something? (cries)” “It’s sad ( ；∀；)”

Perhaps he can at least be thankful the volumes were granted the intermediate step of being transformed into toilet paper before being put to this use…