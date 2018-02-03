The Spirit Master of Retarnia Mastering More Than Just Spirits

Dungeon trudging and luscious “spirits” may serve as the highlight of Lunasoft’s “The Spirit Master of Retarnia“, a newly released turn-based RPG eroge from MangaGamer, sure to tickle the fancy of hardcore RPG enthusiasts in addition to other parts of their body.

The Spirit Master of Retarnia boasts 5 stunning women that fight alongside the main protagonist, who has been sent by order of the queen to rid the world of the demons that are spilling forth from the newly opened portals to the demon world – the constantly dropping randomized loot possibly spicing up the turn-based action (along with the saucy sex scenes).

The Spirit Master of Retarnia can satisfy players in a multitude of ways now.