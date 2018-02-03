The Horror! Milky Holmes Idols To Split

The four musically-talented voice actresses behind multimedia franchise Project Milky Holmes are to split up after a concert next February, almost 10 years after the Milky Holmes’s creation.

According to the newspaper Sports Nippon, the four idols will perform their last concert in February 2019, with a campaign named “Milky Holmes Road to Final” to take place between now and then. The voice actresses have been performing since February 2010, and they have achieved a significant amount of success: the Milky Holmes group has performed concerts in Japan and overseas, and have even performed live at Budokan, home of Japan’s most famous series of musical concerts.

The band, who have always had the goal of lasting for ten years, have praised their long-standing supporters and are planning a final concert in the city of Yokohama, which is the real-life setting for the anime.