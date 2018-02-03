Puzzle & Dragons at Death’s Door (Finally)

The once popular Puzzle & Dragons has hit rock bottom as the profitable smartphone game has been reduced half its peak earnings, with taste-possessing casuals moving onto other big name titles such as Fate/Grand Order and Azur Lane and everyone else (assuming that is not everyone) onto the thousands of indistinguishable clones with clog app stores.

Initially released in 2012, Puzzle & Dragons managed to achieve 47 million downloads, but GungHo Online Entertainment revealed that its net sales have sunk to ¥92.3 billion (down 17.9% from the previous year) and its operating income to ¥34.3 billion (down 25.4%), the results of a continuous 3 and a half year decline – December 2014 was one of the game’s most successful years as they reported sales of ¥173 billion.

GungHo’s president Morishita Kazuki commented on the matter stating “6 years have passed since the game’s release, I don’t believe there is anyone who is not tired of the game. In order to keep new users coming back, it is necessary to implement some new measures” – at a results briefing, Morishita explained that a new TV anime, manga and toys are concrete measures they will likely pursue.

E-sports has also been considered to be a profitable direction as the company will try to turn superior Puzzle & Dragons players into pros by using the professional licensing system of the Japan e-Sports Association… whether or not professional players of a casual game have any worth whatsoever will no doubt be the topic of many heated discussions.

Currently, GungHo has 11 titles in-development, not just smartphone games but console titles and games meant for use with VR, with Morishita making one last statement “in order to exceed our record sales of ¥170 billion, it is indispensable to target the world” – although being able to make more than one halfway decent game might suffice.