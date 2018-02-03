Lost Sphear “Feels Like It Was Made In A Factory!”

Turn-based RPG Lost Sphear, which was developed by Square-Enix’s sub-division Tokyo RPG Factory, has opened to extremely mixed reviews upon its English release despite initially being hailed as the spiritual successor to I Am Setsuna.

The game, which features a traditional active time battle system in the style of SNES classic Chrono Trigger, has so far failed to live up to the success of predecessor I Am Setsuna. Upon its Japanese release, it sold only 20% of its initial shipment for PS4 and Switch: 13,000 copies in total. The game’s English language release also seems to have met a lukewarm reception, with critics deriding it as generic and uninspired, as well as being too short to justify its $50 price tag.

Fan reviews on Steam have also been mixed, although in true Steam style, many of the reviewers have spent less than half an hour playing the game, and some seem to be confused about the purpose of a turn-based JRPG. Fans of the genre may take some heart from the fact that reviews written by people with more than an hour of play time have been generally positive.

The graphics, which are very similar to Square-Enix’s 3D remakes of Final Fantasy III and IV, have been particularly divisive; while they display good artistic direction and undoubtedly have a nostalgic charm about them, reviewers have questioned whether $50 is a price worth paying for a PS4 game that looks like an Android title.

The limited commercial success of Tokyo RPG Factory’s games suggests that while many fans are vocal in their demands for traditional turn-based RPGs, few are willing to actually buy them (at least unless they happen to be made by Nippon Ichi…). Parent company Square-Enix will no doubt be making a few more smartphone titles just to add insult to injury.

The game is available now for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, and the advertising spot can be viewed below: