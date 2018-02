Already attempting to make up for its heavy losses, a new game has been announced for Kemono Friends in the form of “Kemono Friends Puzzle Gokko”, a generic match-3 puzzle game that will likely generate mountains of cash through the usual micro-transactions due to the blind passion fans have for the franchise.

The news was delivered by way of a livestream:

Fanboys can start spending grotesque amounts of money on Kemono Friends Puzzle Gokko sometime in February.