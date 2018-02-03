Kani Nayuta of depraved sis-con anime Imouto Sae Ireba Ii has obtained a cosplay from the charming Momo, bound to disappoint some with her refusal to go nude as Nayuta is commonly known to be but possibly regaining points for her lewd pantsu sniffing.
7 Comments
-
need more focus on the feet. too blurred but i’d suk on those toes.
-
aaaw… why the long face?
-
Is she actively trying to look stupid or is that her real face?
-
She’s hot as fk.
But this a few months old. She’s done several photo shoots after this.
Also some background info. She did a brown skin girl along side this because she’s awesome like that. Also the photographer she works with usually of late is hispanic.
-
Gr8 b8 r8 8/8. Checked facebook and it’s true though. lol.
-
Smell you pantsu
-
Sometimes I think photoshop should be banned outright.
