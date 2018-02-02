Studio Wanpack Founder Passes Away, Closes Doors

The less than notable Studio Wanpack will be closing its doors following the death of its founder Yamada Koji, with the studio having been known for a great deal of key animation and in-between work for a variety of reputed shows.

The announcement was made via their official website:

– Death Notification – “On January 2nd 2018, former studio representative Yamada Koji passed away. Accompanying this news, on February 28th 2018, studio Wanpack will dissolve. We humbly thank you for your 24 years of support.”

The studio, which employed about 90 individuals, existed for 24 years, lending aid as an outsourcing studio (hence its total lack of recognition) – some of the shows that studio Wanpack worked on over the years:

Accel World

Cowboy Bebop

Code Geass

Death Note

Fairy Tail

Fate/Apocrypha

Gintama

Kore wa Zombie desu ka

Girls Und Panzer

Infinite Stratos

Pokemon

Studio Wanpack will officially cease operation on February 28th.