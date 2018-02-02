Studio Wanpack Founder Passes Away, Closes Doors

10 hours ago
21 Comments
by Rift

The less than notable Studio Wanpack will be closing its doors following the death of its founder Yamada Koji, with the studio having been known for a great deal of key animation and in-between work for a variety of reputed shows.

The announcement was made via their official website:

– Death Notification –

“On January 2nd 2018, former studio representative Yamada Koji passed away.

Accompanying this news, on February 28th 2018, studio Wanpack will dissolve.

We humbly thank you for your 24 years of support.”

The studio, which employed about 90 individuals, existed for 24 years, lending aid as an outsourcing studio (hence its total lack of recognition) – some of the shows that studio Wanpack worked on over the years:

Accel World
Cowboy Bebop
Code Geass
Death Note
Fairy Tail
Fate/Apocrypha
Gintama
Kore wa Zombie desu ka
Girls Und Panzer
Infinite Stratos
Pokemon

Studio Wanpack will officially cease operation on February 28th.

Tags

Anime, , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

21 Comments

    • Anonymous says:

      As for a small company, it can happen. In fact, it happens more often than you may realize. My company for example…is one of those companies. My boss is 75 yo who refuses to retire. I have been working there for 7.5 years. We are small R&D firms and everyone knows the details of several projects. WIth people come and go, someone passed away, some of the info and know-how got lost. As for losing eomployees, it can be quite a hit coz only that person knows the detail and nobody have enough time to check if he/she document everything well enough for someone to pick up. Still, we can hire someone who is smart enough to pick up and do “detective” work so that the project can continue. However, if the boss passes away, all the project, funding in his/ her name cannot be carried on. Also, for small companies, the boss knows most of the thing about the requirement and stuff, the employees usually don’t. There is no middle management, mostly Boss–> project manager –> lower level people that may or may not hold other important task / title. Sometimes, just Boss –> project manager +the person who also have to do everything (2- tier system). Once the boss is gone…well, nothing the employees can do. For anime, the lead time is probably very short, I doubt if t hey can turn things around.

  • Anonymous says:

    Yamada Koji. I hope he passed peacefully. How I envy him, and all those who have already been so lucky to have died. I wish I had the courage to follow them. The only thing somewhat worth staying alive for is a few good anime shows, and how they show what humans could be, rather than what they are.

    So thank you, Yamada Koji, and all the other creators who make anime, no matter how small a part they play. You help remind some of us that there is still a small bit of beauty in the world.

  • Anonymous says:

    They just did key animation…

    It’s literally just drawing the “base” of a scene and leaving the actual work of going frame by frame and creating the movement to other people.

    “Hey, here’s a picture of a greenhaired girl eating pizza, animate it into her mouth, they gave us a lot of money”

    • Anonymous says:

      >”just” key animation

      That’s like saying “just” setting up a scene for a movie. Without this foundation, everything’s turning to shit. It’s a difference between blockbuster and home porno.

    • Anonymous says:

      Key animation is the most important thing in 2D animation because it is the fundation of the shot. A good key animator thinks of how it should look like in the end and provide informations for their assistants/inbetweeners.

  • Anonymous says:

    what is wrong with japan
    VA dies and they never change voices for another season or game
    founder dies and they shutdown and put people out of jobs
    need to find a way for otaku to stop being so fucked though so someone go bomb an idol concert please