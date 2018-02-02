Persona Dancing Star Night & Moon Night Revealed

New screenshots have been released for the two upcoming Persona games, and new information has been revealed about “COMMU” mode, whose role seems to be similar to social links.

Story mode in both Persona 5: Dancing Star Night And Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will revolve around a disco named “Club Velvet” – a reference to the Velvet Rooms that are present in all main series Persona games. SEES and the Phantom Thieves will be forced into dance parties by Elizabeth and by Caroline and Justine respectively. Although exact details have not been forthcoming, players will be able to win new costumes by playing through the story mode, and scenes will not be limited to the Velvet Club itself.

The newly released screenshots, which can be seen on Famitsu’s site, feature Persona 5’s confused pussy Morgana and melancholic artist Yusuke, as well as Persona 3’s stoic boxer Akihiko and sultry ojou-sama Mitsuru:

These screenshots come two weeks after previews of Ann Takamaki, Makoto Niijima, Yukari Takeba, Junpei Iori and Aigis, as well as Mitsuru’s Santa outfit:

Dancing Moon Night and Dancing Star Night will be released in Japan for PS4 and Vita on the 24th of May, although no worldwide release date has been set.