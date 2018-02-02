Nonstop Nico Ni Train Rapes Yazawa Nico on A Train

@OZ has ruined the reputation of another upstanding idol with “Nonstop Nico Ni Train“, an impressive 3D animation that pits one of Love Live’s most popular idols against the lusts of random males on the train, with the onlooking crowd apparently taking no issue with her public raping (as would her numerous haters).

The animation graphically details her violation as she boards a train to get to her next idol gig, unfortunately she is then taken back to the hideout of her captors and is tortured further, with the ludicrousness of the scenario possibly breaking the illusion for some.

Nonstop Nico Ni Train can fulfill the sexual fantasies of Yazawa Nico fans now.