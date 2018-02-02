Finally! Dakimakura Implants Worth Getting Hold Of

Retailer Animaru has started selling breast implants for otherwise flat-chested dakimakura, no doubt reducing the status of these poor girls in the process.

Animaru is selling dakimakura covers complete with optionally-sized breast implants for those who take comfort from sleeping with a more ample-bosomed companion.

The covers are available in lengths of 150cm or 160cm, and there are three sizes for breast implants: small breasts have a thickness of 8cm and a diameter of 11cm, medium breasts are 10cm thick and 13.5cm in diameter and large ones are 12cm thick and 15cm in diameter.

Nine different girls are available, all with a different outfit for the front and back of the cover. The items are priced at ¥13,000 excluding tax and ¥14,040 with tax, and potential buyers have until Valentine’s Day to purchase one of these limited-edition items. The designs can be inspected below: