Finland Coaxes Kids to Vote with Anime

8 hours ago
15 Comments
by Rift

Finland’s presidential elections were recently held last week, an event that prompted public broadcaster YLE to encourage younger individuals to go out and vote by producing a corny anime-inspired video, sadly stopping short of releasing a full-blown visual novel on the subject.

The unacknowledged masterpiece, which even has dubbing for good measure:

Such premium Netflix tier animation should induce a few wayward souls to vote – and Finland is no stranger to the wide world of anime however, as their official mascot had acquired some animated shorts in the past…

