Finally, No More Cancer Anime! Netflix Allies with Production I.G, Bones & Wit Studio

Netflix has announced that they have formed a business alliance with animation studios Production I.G, Bones and Wit Studio, a decision that insane optimists hope will not give Netflix control over how shows are made and so prevent the creation of any more catastrophically dreadful shows…

Netflix plans to “co-produce” anime episodes created by the studios and then stream them in 190 countries, strengthening their portfolio of anime goodness and spreading the joy of anime further around the world.

Western barbarians desperate to watch the latest anime accompanied by subtitles (and occasionally even aggravating English dubs) may also be overjoyed by the news, even though many are likely already watching other streaming sites for their anime needs.

Describing their newly formed alliance as a “win-win-win” situation for members, anime creators and anime production, many are unsurprisingly quite skeptical of such a statement – but as long as Jaden Smith is ready to lend his star talents, nothing could possibly go wrong.