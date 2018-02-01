Cryptocurrency Girls Left Penniless After Coincheck Theft

Bemasked idol group Virtual Currency Girls are to go without being paid, after currency exchange Coincheck was hacked and robbed of half a billion dollars of its stock of virtual tulips.

The idols, who shot to fame only recently and are owed the equivalent of around two million yen in wages, were offered payment in real currency due to a theft of virtual currency equivalent to $530 million from Coincheck; however, perhaps to their credit, they chose to stand by their principles and wait until they could be paid in cryptocurrency.

According to a press conference held over the weekend, the group has continued to express its commitment to cryptocurrencies and still advocates their use. But despite the masks and upbeat message, their sullen visages can still be easily seen below:

Regardless of the lack of payment, and the fact that tickets and merchandise can no longer be bought thanks to the aforementioned theft, the girls have promised to continue their performances as scheduled.

Coincheck have promised to reimburse its customers at its own expense for the theft of half a billion dollar’s worth of cryptocurrency. However, they have not said exactly when the refund will take place, which does not bode well for the now impoverished idols (or any of their other customers, for that matter). Nonetheless, they will perform a free concert for Coincheck users in Tokyo on the 16th of February.

Cryptocurrency has been moderately popular in Japan, where cash is still an extremely popular method of payment. It may be in for a spike in growth, however, as pornographers begin accept payment in Bitcoin (despite Bitcoin now being virtually useless for small transactions); JAV retailer DMM is already beginning to do so, and more companies are sure to follow.