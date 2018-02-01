1 in 4 Stalkers Unaware of Their Wrongdoings

Japan’s overabundance of creepy stalkers have been questioned by police to better understand their mental state, leading to the discovery that a quarter of them are so autistic they don’t even recognize their actions as stalking.

Shizuoka’s prefectural police questioned 117 individuals who received a prohibition order or warning based on Japan’s stalker control laws (only 104 responded) to better understand the psychology of such people – causing the NPA to state “there is a possibility that serious consequences can arise for those who are not aware of their wrongdoings”.

The results of the study were announced on the 25th, where stalkers were asked how they felt when they were stalking: 41.3% of stalkers stated their motivation was that “I want my relationship to go back to the way it was”, “I want you to understand me” was the answer given by 30.8%, and “I have hatred and anger” was the reply of 26.9%.

90% of those questioned were male and nearly 50% of their victims were their current or former partner; in addition, 25% of respondents said that they “believed they weren’t stalking”.

To help prevent future stalking cases, police nationwide consulted local psychiatrists to evaluate the mental state of stalkers with their consent, with 36 administrative divisions of Japan offering treatment from April to December of last year to 522 stalkers who wanted it.

162 people agreed to accept treatment but only 108 (85 men and 23 women) actually visited a doctor, 360 individuals (nearly 70% of those asked) refused, seemingly under the assumption that they are doing nothing wrong.