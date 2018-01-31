Tatsuki’s Keifuku-san Becomes Amazon’s Top Item

Tragic creator Tatsuki has earned the internet’s affection once again as the DVD version of his Twitter-based animated series Keifuku-san has become the hottest item on Amazon, despite not even being released yet.

Tatsuki posted a picture of this accomplishment via his official Twitter:

Even though the entire 5-minute animation is available online for free by Tatsuki himself, the man has still garnered this awe-inspiring achievement, a true testament to how much fans adore the Kemono Friends creator.

The full animation for those uninformed:

The DVD version of Keifuku-san will be available for purchase on February 5th.