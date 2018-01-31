“How To Tell If You’re A Big One!” – Twitter Loves This

For those too poor to purchase a ruler, one internet denizen has found a more inexpensive way of measuring their manhood’s length and girth, for some reason attracting vast numbers of retweets from those eager to talk about penis measurement.

The twitter post, which states that the only thing required is an empty toilet paper roll:

For length, if the glans does not protrude from the end of the roll, the penis is small, if the glans protrudes 2cm or less from the end, then the penis is average; more than 2cm is huge and if the entire glans protrudes then it is irregularly large.

The subject of girth is measured on whether there is plenty of room, whether it’s a tight fit or if the user “cannot insert without tearing the roll” – sizes of small, average and gigantic accordingly.

The poster additionally mentioned that the toilet paper roll used was a standard customer-sized roll of the Japanese variety and that utilizing one meant for sale in overseas markets may lead to a great deal of heartache for the Japanese male and his tiny penis (or not, if indeed they are same everywhere).