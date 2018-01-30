Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Costumes Worth the $$$?

Despite Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal unsurprisingly turning out to be nothing more than the usual “obliterate hordes of enemies” type like all the previous entries in the series, the multitude of lewd outfits available for all the sexy shinobi may have fanboys spending mountains of cash on it regardless.

A video showing off the game’s first-print bonus costumes:

A short PV revealing a mysterious woman who wants to sell back the girl’s seifuku after stealing it from them (in Adventure Mode):

Those itching to stare at the supple Senran Kagura girls once more can anticipate the February 22nd release of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal for PS4.