New Nekopara Episode Due – For Switch & PS4 Only!

6 hours ago
by Rift

The Nintendo Switch and PS4 will soon be blessed with the arrival of the Nekopara series, sure to upset some as these versions will possess an exclusive new episode – though the sex scenes of the PC master race version still remain out of reach to console plebs.

Neko Works unveiled the news via their Twitter:

Nekopara’s PS4 and Nintendo Switch iterations will apparently also boast a new theme song, additional CG and other benefits that aren’t nudity or sex scenes – the PS4 version is slated for Q2 2018 and the Switch version for Q3 2018 (Japan only).

