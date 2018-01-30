Monster Hunter World Trash Mobs Simply Stunning

The newly launched Monster Hunter World has been receiving some raving (and not at all biased) reviews by many, though one particular trash mob has been garnering hatred from the community due to its tendency to completely stun lock players – a more fearsome foe than the gigantic beasts, it seems.

Videos of the veteran monster wreaking havoc on unsuspecting hunters:

Whether this unfortunate occurrence is the fault of players or an over-tuned A.I. will no doubt be part of heated discussions online – Monster Hunter World is available for the PS4, Xbox One and PC now.