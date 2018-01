Popular culture website Kai-you has celebrated the works of Korean cosplayer Supermarket, who has cosplayed as characters from such venerable franchises as Love Live, Rozen Maiden, Overwatch and NieR.

Love Live‘s Kotori, Maki and Nico:

Rozen Maiden‘s junk doll Suigintou:

Overwatch‘s D. Va:

NieR‘s Yorha 2B:

Re:Zero‘s Rem:

Elin, from unfortunately-named Korean RPG Brown Dust:

Those who wish to investigate further can follow her cosplay directly on Instagram.