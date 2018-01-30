Japanese Beauty Magazine: “Spot The Trap!”

In an act that would no doubt cause a firestorm of controversy in the West, Japanese magazine Kai Beauty Press has invited follows to play “spot the trap“, with a small prize going to 100 lucky winners.

100 sets of beauty products, which will allow their users to practice the dark arts of makeup, are on offer to those who can spot the otokonoko amongst the following 12 models:

In case users are unable to spot the trap right away, the magazine offers hints by telling readers some of the products that the crossdresser used to complete his transformation:

The true form of the male model, named Tom Fujita can be seen below:

This is not the first time the terrifying power of makeup has been revealed, and this competition is no doubt a very clever marketing ploy: the beauty products being advertised are presented as so effective that they can make a man indistinguishable from a woman (and maybe even an uggo from a hottie).