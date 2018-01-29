Top 10 Poverty Anime Characters

This latest list has sorted the opinions of voters regarding who they believe is the most destitute character in all of anime, with most voters seemingly making their decision based on a completely different criteria, a staple of such biased rankings…
1. Rokudou Rinne (Kyoukai no Rinne)
2. Binbo Taizou (Obocchama-kun)
3. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
4. Isogai Yuuma (Ansatsu Kyoushitsu)
5. Ayasaki Hayate (Hayate no Gotoku!)
6. Makino Tsukushi (Hana Yori Dango)
8. Hoshi Hyuuma (Kyojin no Hoshi)
9. Sarah Crewe (Shoukojo Sarah)
10. Settsuno Kirimaru (Nintama Rantarou)
