Love Live Cancellation: “This Time We’ll Do It!!!!”

Love Live officials have proven themselves to be nothing but talk as the bloody conflict that occurred at a Love Live concert has only caused fans to be met with yet another pointless warning, with there likely being no possible way of making rabid idol worshipers behave which does not involve being unable to take money from them.

The 3rd warning issued via Love Live’s official website:

-A Request Concerning Live Viewing- “As always, we graciously thank you for supporting Love Live Sunshine. We have a request for guests enjoying the live events at live viewing venues. Recently, some of you have not been keeping your manners in check and have been disrupting other guests from enjoying events. Also, the matter has caused trouble between guests to occur. Due to the legal troubles that could happen, please abide by the event’s precautions and please promptly heed the warnings of theater staff in such a situation. If an improvement in manners is not seen, there is a possibility that we will allow theater staff to make a judgement on the situation and this could affect all potential live viewings in the future. All Love Live fans should be able to comfortably enjoy the live viewings, we appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”