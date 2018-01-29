Grand Order Mahjong Strips All the Girls

Splush Wave has brilliantly combined the exceedingly renowned Fate/Grand Order with the fine game of mahjong with “Grand Order Mahjong“, a title that promises steamy sex scenes for those who achieve victory over their female opponents.

Boasting over 40 characters (some of which are male and possess no sex scenes), the spicy eroge allows mahjong enthusiasts to enjoy the classic game alongside the maidens of Fate/Grand Order, before they are stripped of all their clothing once they lose.

Fully-voiced strip mahjong game Grand Order Mahjong can be purchased now.