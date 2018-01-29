Crystal Maidens & Girls on Tanks Arrive on Android

Nutaku has enhanced the ability of eroge enthusiasts to play stimulating strategy games on the go now that Crystal Maidens and Girls on Tanks are both available on Android, sure to cause other such titles to follow suit.

Realizing that 60% of their players use mobile devices for gaming (via a survey), Nutaku developed Android versions for two of their most popular titles, allowing for cross-platform play:

Crystal Maidens: Set in a world where an omnipotent wizard can control the minds of women to do as he pleases, players find themselves shipwrecked after battling against an evil manifestation, leading them to building up an army of cute girls to rid the land of said evil and liberate all women. Girls on Tanks: Girls on Tanks is set in a constantly warring world that takes a turn for the worse when the Winter’s Blood concocts a plan regarding some newly found crystals that can create an indestructible army, players lead their forces of glorious women against them in an effort to save the world (whilst being pleasured in the process).

The browser versions of Crystal Maidens and Girls on Tanks are also available now.