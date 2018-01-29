25% of Net Cafe Users “Actually Homeless”

The first official survey of the capital’s net cafe residents has revealed over 25% of them are actually homeless with nowhere else to go, the rest largely being made up of those who missed their train or those whose employers were too stingy to book them a hotel for their trip.

The survey (which was conducted from November 2016 to January 2017 and was the first of its kind) involved interviewing 946 people who were currently lodging at 502 establishments across Tokyo, primarily net cafes, manga cafes and even saunas.

Of those questioned, “lodging on a business trip” served as 37.1% of the replies in regards to why they’re sleeping at the aforementioned locations, 25.8% of replies were “I have no home” and “because I was late for play or work” accounted for 13.1% of the excuses.

Those with part-time jobs and dispatch workers accounted for 70% of the 244 people who stated that they were homeless, while another 119 also disclosed that they are in danger of losing their home, 90% of all 363 combined admitted that they “use the same store no less than 3 or 4 times a week”.

Older individuals in their 30s and 50s comprised of more than 67% of the total votes however, perhaps confirming that the younger generation is not completely hopeless after all (or else that they are all still living with their parents).

Those with a monthly income of ¥110,000 to ¥150,000 served as 46.8% of total voters; regarding the reason why these people could not secure a residence, 60% claimed “because I could not prepare the initial costs necessary for moving in”.

Less conventional but reputedly common uses for net cafes – as onanariums or cut price love hotels – appear not to have been reported in the survey for obvious reasons.