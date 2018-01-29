25% of Net Cafe Users “Actually Homeless”

The first official survey of the capital’s net cafe residents has revealed over 25% of them are actually homeless with nowhere else to go, the rest largely being made up of those who missed their train or those whose employers were too stingy to book them a hotel for their trip.

The survey (which was conducted from November 2016 to January 2017 and was the first of its kind) involved interviewing 946 people who were currently lodging at 502 establishments across Tokyo, primarily net cafes, manga cafes and even saunas.

Of those questioned, “lodging on a business trip” served as 37.1% of the replies in regards to why they’re sleeping at the aforementioned locations, 25.8% of replies were “I have no home” and “because I was late for play or work” accounted for 13.1% of the excuses.

Those with part-time jobs and dispatch workers accounted for 70% of the 244 people who stated that they were homeless, while another 119 also disclosed that they are in danger of losing their home, 90% of all 363 combined admitted that they “use the same store no less than 3 or 4 times a week”.

Older individuals in their 30s and 50s comprised of more than 67% of the total votes however, perhaps confirming that the younger generation is not completely hopeless after all (or else that they are all still living with their parents).

Those with a monthly income of ¥110,000 to ¥150,000 served as 46.8% of total voters; regarding the reason why these people could not secure a residence, 60% claimed “because I could not prepare the initial costs necessary for moving in”.

Less conventional but reputedly common uses for net cafes – as onanariums or cut price love hotels – appear not to have been reported in the survey for obvious reasons.

  • Anonymous says:

    I was a capitalist – or maybe I still am to some point. That point is to have people live at least with a basic income so they can live like humans, for anything else, I still value capitalism and consumerism above anything else.

    People shouldn’t live like that, there is almost no way for social upwards mobility. Our system is a great thing, I’d just like everyone to be able to participate.

    • Anonymous says:

      Not my problem. If an able bodied NEET doesn’t want to work for whatever contrived reason, he has no one to blame but himself.

      I can understand public assistance/welfare. For those who actually need it, not for the healthy.

      • Anonymous says:

        Nice logic there, unless you live in a country with an over 20% unemployment rate. And a few of them went way over that in the lastest reccesion.
        Discrimination also still exists, with women having higher unemployment rates in any given country. Gay and lesbian are even over them. And transgender rates can go up to thrice the rate of cis males in the “dominant” race of their country. So yeah, they do have some resons to complain.
        Never forget that not everyboy that doesn’t have a job is in that situation because they want. Sometimes there actually are situations out of their control that leave them unemployed.

        • Anonymous says:

          Oh fucking cool it with all this faggotry about inequity. I’m on this site so I don’t have to listen to you manchildren bitch and moan about every little petty thing that the world didn’t offer to you wrapped in velvet on a golden platter. Boo fucking hoo.

          If I don’t hire you, then maybe I just don’t fucking like you? How the hell will I know if you’re a fag or a trans or some kid who secretly sucks his own dick through a straw unless you’re being openly obnoxious about it, or you’re quite literally munching on a dick in front of me? No one is born with a giant fucking neon sign next to them that flashes “WATCH OUT I’M A FAGGOT” unless they’re parading around like retards holding those signs trying to make every single issue about LGBT.

        • Anonymous says:

          And how are you going to solve it? Let me guess, by blaming the “dominant” race or gender, claiming that they take all the jobs away. Go screw yourself. Everyone faces economic problem and if you can’t find a way survive, no one’s going to find it for you. It’s just Natural selection at works. Ain’t nobody getting a free ride.

  • Anonymous says:

    So.. how much does it cost to stay at a net cafe anyway? And is there a maximum amount of time you can stay there… ? Because if overall it cost less to “live” there per month than getting an actual apartment.. I can understand why some people would choose that.

    • Anonymous says:

      Some places have offers like “12hours ticket with free drink bar for 2500 yen” on weekdays. ComCom MangaKissa is one of the cheapest if you don’t mind cutting your sleep a bit, it’s just 1500 for 7 hours.
      So yeah, netcafes are the cheapest way of lodging in most cases, if you’re willing to have your things stored in a different place if you can’t carry them with you.

    • Anonymous says:

      I’m sure plenty do. That’s where you get all those stories of the 40 year old neckbeards getting arrested for child pornography, and was found to having been living in their parent’s home with a room full of loli goods.

      I don’t blame the parents tbh. What’s worse than a useless fuck of a child making you the laughingstock of the neighborhood is one that leeches off you for their weeb goods and then getting arrested for someone disgusting.

  • Anonymous says:

    The Japanese real estate crisis that broke out almost 20 years ago fashes the Japanese economy to the present, resulting in the near impossibility of negotiating a home or even renting or having children.