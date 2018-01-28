Top 10 Most Profitable Anime Films of 2017

The Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan has unveiled statistics regarding the most profitable anime movies of 2017, with one never ending franchise proving that quality does not hold a candle to the soothing sense of nostalgia had by millions of anime fans.

The ranking:

1. Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter (¥6.89 billion)

2. Doraemon the Movie 2017: Nobita’s Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi (¥4.43 billion)

3. Gintama (¥3.84 billion)

4. Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! (¥3.55 billion)

5. Kimi no Suizou o Tabetai (¥3.52 billion)

6. Mary and The Witch’s Flower (¥3.29 billion)

7. Yo-kai Watch: Soratobu Kujira to Double no Sekai no Daibouken da Nyan! (¥3.26 billion)

8. Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale (¥2.52 billion)

9. Shinobi no Kuni (¥2.51 billion)

10. Confession of Murder (¥2.41 billion)

