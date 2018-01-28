Top 10 Greatest Anime Rivals

The long jealous rival of an ancient series has been regarded to be the greatest in all of anime’s many rivalries as decided by the voters of this new list, certain to have none surprised as most consider rankings to be nothing more than glorified popularity lists.
1. Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)
2. Sasuke Ichida (Naruto)
3. Ookido Shigeru (Gary) (Pokemon)
4. Katsuki Bakugou (Boku no Hero Academia)
5. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam)
6. Toshiro Hijikata (Gintama)
7. Ryuunosuke Akutagawa (Bungou Stray Dogs)
8. Kaito Kid (Detective Conan)
9. Baikin-man (Anpanman)
10. Heiji Hattori (Detective Conan)
