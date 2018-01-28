Open World So Popular Even One Piece is Doing It

The Taipei Game Show 2018 has revealed gameplay for One Piece: World Seeker, the first open world One Piece game where players will be able to explore a vast world full of things to do (hopefully), demonstrating just how popular the genre is despite one esteemed development studio’s concerns for the oh so important casuals…

The 8 minutes worth of footage:

The initial trailer:

One Piece aficionados will no doubt be overjoyed to observe all the notable locations of the series in 3D; One Piece: World Seeker will launch sometime in the future for the PS4 and PC.