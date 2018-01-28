Nutaku 3rd Birthday Loaded with Deals & Contests

Top eroge distributor Nutaku is celebrating its 3rd birthday with a wealth of fabulous deals and contests, including the opportunity to win one of three Razor Blade Pro 17″ Gaming Laptops, a convenient way to optimally experience their English-translated titles.

Specializing in 18+ visual novels, eroge and games, Nutaku is offering “Birthday gold packages” in honor of its 3rd birthday (providing buyers more “gold” per purchase) as well as a social media contest that will gift 300 players with 1,000 gold – finally, Nutaku are also offering fans a chance to win one of three Razor Blade Pro 17″ Gaming Laptops (deadline is January 31st).

An insights timeline has also been unleashed for the occasion, showcasing Nutaku’s various accomplishments as well as their biggest moments throughout the years, some of which include:

– Largest F2P browser & downloadable gaming platform dedicated to 18+ games – Over 100 partnerships with development studios worldwide – Launch of Kimochi Red Lights crowdfunding platform – $13 million investment dedicated to game development, with $10M going towards the untapped Latin America Market – Launch of Kimochi Classifieds, a free to use site connecting game developers and talented job seekers around the globe

The arrival of their 3rd birthday has allowed the ever growing eroge distributor to give back to its loving community in addition to serving as a great starting point for those new to the platform – more information regarding their plethora of celebratory deals and contests can be found via Nutaku’s official site.