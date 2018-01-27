Taimanin Asagi Zero Brings More Sexy Ninja Girl Rape

A main visual illustration and a saucy trailer for the upcoming Taimanin Asagi Zero has been unleashed, with the legendary eroge franchise bound to have kunoichi abuse aficionados anticipating another salvo of graphic ninja girl rape that its pitiful imitators have so far unsuccessfully attempted to replicate.

Black Lilith’s official Twitter account announced that the eroge’s official site is now open and revealed the visual:

The trailer which was shown off at winter Comiket but has now been made available to the public:

Black Lilith plan to release information on the game in small amounts until its spring release this year.