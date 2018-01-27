Phantom Thief Futaba Figure

Amakuni have begun taking orders for their figure of bespectacled hikkikomori Futaba Sakura, clearly also aiming to steal the hearts prospective buyers with new preview imagery.

Futaba, who can be preordered now, features Persona 5‘s Hermit navigator Futaba wearing her skin-tight phantom thief suit and sitting atop her persona, the dread Necronomicon.

The 1/7 scale figure, whose creation was supervised by Persona 5 character designer Shigenori Soejima, features removable glasses and adjustable goggles, and the limited edition version is powered by micro USB.

Buyers of the limited edition will also be able to enjoy the sight of her Hermit persona Necronomicon putting on an enchanting light show.

The figure will debut in the forth quarter of 2018. The advertising spot for the figure can be seen below: