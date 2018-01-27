Evangelion Bullet Train Scrapped, Last Chance To Ride

Fans of symbolist mecha anime Neon Genesis Evangelion will be distraught to hear that the Eva-themed bullet train is soon to be retired after two and a half years of faithful service.

The 500 Type Eva, as it is officially known, has been shuttling passengers from Hakata to Shin-Osaka stations since November 2015 and is scheduled for retirement in May.

The Evangelion theme is quite thorough: in addition to the paint scheme on the outside of the train, the inside features seats and doors based on the anime.

Announcements for major stops are voiced by Kaworu Nagisa and are preceded by a chime based on opening theme “Zankoku na Tenshi no These”:

Cut-outs are dotted around the insides of the carriages, allowing users of the train to have their photos taken with popular Eva pilots and other NERV employees.

A small number of lucky travellers can even enjoy sitting in a cockpit based on Eva Unit-01 and using motion controls to rip open the A.T. Field of an Angel during a simulated attack.

The bullet train was scheduled for retirement in 2016, but its life was extended by 18 months due to its considerable popularity.

Prospective travelers who wish to experience the thrill of moving at 300km/h while looking at anime memorabilia may wish to book their tickets now: the train’s operators recommend buying a 7-day pass for the “reasonable” price of ¥19,000 for foreign barbarians and ¥20,000 for Japanese residents.