Yuru Camp Camping Goods Sold Out in 30 Seconds

Eager otaku may have set a record as some specially crafted Yuru Camp goods managed to sell out only 30 seconds after they were made available, though whether the items will end up being resold at a higher price or kept solely for shrine use at will be left to the whims of buyers…

“Rin-chan’s Yakiniku Set” came with a compact bonfire grill, special version back plates for the grill featuring Rin-chan and Mt. Fuji, an exclusive grill plate and a Yuru Camp campus bag – only 50 units were available and all sold out within 30 seconds:

Otaku can experience the great outdoors (for once) as their special Yuru Camp goods arrive in their hands on February 8th.