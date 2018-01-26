Yume Nikki Gets 3D Reboot

Renowned indie horror game Yume Nikki is to receive a 3D reboot, scheduled for release on Steam and Playism on the 23rd of February.

The reboot comes almost 14 years after the original RPG Maker game, which recently returned to the public consciousness after being released as a free-to-play title on Steam. The new game’s publishers have promised that it “combines influences from the original game and other recent indie juggernauts to create something wholly unique”; whether this will be an improvement or a travesty remains to be seen, although fans may take some heart from the fact that it was “created under supervision and with the full cooperation from the original creator.”

In addition to eschewing the original title’s faux-retro pixel art in favour of fully-rendered 3D environments, publishers AGM Playism have also said that the game will feature “all-new old” characters, based on original developer Kikiyama’s prototype designs.

Little is known for certain about the nature of the new game, although gameplay screenshots seem to suggest a graphical style mildly reminiscent of Silent Hill’s dimly-lit and disquieting settings, where anything could be lurking in a dark corner.

However, the game does not seem to be entirely grimdark; in keeping with the first game, the grittier scenes seem to be interspersed with bright, psychedelic dreamscapes that will hopefully serve to realise Kikiyama’s original intentions:

The preview video, which appears to be an attempt to convey the game’s atmosphere rather than its gameplay, can be viewed below:

Yume Nikki – Dream Diary will be simultaneously released in 10 languages, including English, and will cost ¥1,980, with overseas prices sure to be suitably rounded up. Those who are interested can follow up on Steam.