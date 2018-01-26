Yamcha Gets Revenge in Dragon Ball FighterZ

Those who have purchased Dragon Ball FighterZ have noticed a rather hilarious moment for Yamcha, as a victory against Nappa showcases the oft slandered weakling putting him in the “Yamcha position”, a small victory, though many will wonder why the worthless character was brought into Dragon Ball Z at all.

A video showing off the humorous moment:

Other previously released trailers:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the Xbox One, PS4 and PC, the game will arrive in the west on February 1st.