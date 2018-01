Top 5 Most Attended Anime Concerts – IdolMaster Bests Love Live!

Statistics for concerts performed by seiyuu or groups who have created songs for anime throughout 2017 have been released, demonstrating once and for all that IdolMaster is superior in popularity to Love Live and likely instigating the usual rage amongst fanboys regardless.

The ranking:



1. IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls – 194,000 attendees (14 concerts/13,857 average) 2. Mizuki Nana – 182,912 attendees (15 concerts/12,194 average) 3. Aqours – 135,234 attendees (8 concerts/16,904 average) 4. Sphere – 73,066 attendees (17 concerts/4,298 average) 5. Linked Horizon – 68,959 attendies (30 concerts/2,299 average)