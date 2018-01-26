Kemono Friends Pavilion Adorably Prevents Accidental Purchases

Kemono Friends smartphone game “Kemono Friends Pavilion” has been discovered to have a rather cute way of preventing children from unknowingly purchasing in-game items: by requiring the buyer to perform basic math – ensuring only the smartest kids will be running rampant on the parental credit card.

The cute age verification system, an idea sure to be stolen by other smartphone titles, as per the nature of the market:

Kemono Friends Pavilion is a smartphone game where players must attract all sorts of cute animal girls from the series (and original ones) to their park, toys can be placed around the park and the girls will interact with them, as well as each other.

A previously released TV CM for the game:

Kemono Friends Pavilion is available now.