Devil Rhythm -Silver Phantom- Monstrously Amorous

Another side-scrolling action game has been let loose onto the internet from AlexProject, with a devilishly sexy heroine naturally serving as the protagonist in “Devil Rhythm -Silver Phantom-“, one who wields the power of a devil but can still be violated by her enemies regardless.

Devil Rhythm -Silver Phantom- follows Mia Aris as she returns home to her castle, only to discover that its been inhabited by lust-driven beasts, now she must clear her home of foes by utilizing any weapons she can find along the way.

The beauty of the marvelous Mia can be experienced in full thanks to Devil Rhythm -Silver Phantom- now.