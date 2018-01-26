China Bans Hip-Hop

China has now decided to ban a great bastion of American civilization, with hip-hop culture and tattoos now banned from appearing on television lest the cultural decay of a once proud nation pollute their youth any further.

The long-winded “State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People’s Republic of China” (SAPPRFT), China’s media regulator, has claimed that it now “specifically requires that programs should not feature actors with tattoos [or depict] hip hop culture, sub-culture (non-mainstream culture) and dispirited culture (decadent culture).”

The director of China’s administration publicity department announced four rules for Chinese citizens to obey, also revealing the reasons why hip-hop “culture” is being punished:

Absolutely do not use actors whose heart and morality are not aligned with the party and whose morality is not noble Absolutely do not use actors who are tasteless, vulgar and obscene Absolutely do not use actors whose ideological level is low and have no class Absolutely do not use actors with stains, scandals and problematic moral integrity

The ban follows controversies surrounding various Chinese hip-hop artists, such as the removal of rapper GAI from Chinese TV show “Singer”, PG One being forced to apologize for a song said to be “promoting drug culture and insulting women” and a random contestant on show “Super Brian” having his hip-hop necklace blurred out.